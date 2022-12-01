The Education Alliance kicks off 40th Anniversary with call to revitalize School Business Partnerships

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Education Alliance is kicking off its 40th anniversary by calling on school and business leaders to strengthen their partnerships to better serve the students of West Virginia.

The past two years of the COVID pandemic have put many strains on schools and students. Research is clear that school-business partnerships provide multiple benefits to our students, including increasing school capacity, enhancing educational experiences, and preparing students to begin their careers and become productive citizens of the Mountain State.

In 1984, The Education Alliance started Partnerships in Education to connect West Virginia schools with business partners. Since that time, many communities have continued to support strong partnerships, while others have struggled to maintain them. Currently, there is no clear data to track which partnerships are still going strong and which ones need more support.

The Alliance is asking business and school leaders to share their partnership experiences through focus groups and a survey. Businesses and schools that nominate their school-business partnership by Jan. 31, 2023, will be featured in a future news article later in 2023.

This research marks the first phase of establishing The Caperton Center for School and Business Partnerships, an entity designed by the Education Alliance, to develop and sustain school-business partnerships in West Virginia.

“This is an exciting time for businesses to get involved,” said Adam Krason, chairman of The Education Alliance’s Board of Directors. “Students need support, and we have the resources to prepare them for their future.”

Dr. Amelia Courts

While the pandemic undoubtedly put stress on West Virginia’s schools and workforce, Dr. Amelia Courts, president/CEO of the Education Alliance, looks at The Caperton Center as a way for schools and businesses to work together to build a brighter future for students.

“Whether you are a school administrator or a business owner, we value your perspective and advice about ways to strengthen successful partnerships,” said Courts. “The Education Alliance is committed to working with you to revitalize this important resource for students statewide…and I can’t think of a better way to launch our 40th anniversary.”

The Education Alliance was founded in 1983 with the purpose to mobilize business support for public schools. Just last year, the organization leveraged $2.5 million in resources for schools and served 14,180 students in West Virginia.

School and business leaders who are interested in participating or hosting a focus group can sign up here or contact Robert Crawford at [email protected]. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023.

About The Education Alliance

Founded in July 1983 as the first statewide public education fund in the nation, The Education Alliance is a private-sector initiative to help businesses understand the importance of financially and resourcefully supporting the state’s public schools and to give business a voice in public education that advances policies and practices to continually improve public school student achievement in West Virginia. For more information, visit educationalliance.org.