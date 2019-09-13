Testing results show minimal progress in reading, math by WV students

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The percentage of West Virginia public school students scoring at least “proficient” in reading and math only marginally increased last school year from the year before, while science proficiency dropped, according to statewide standardized test data released by the state Department of Education on Thursday.

For the 2018-19 school year, about 46 percent of students scored at least proficient in reading, while 39 percent did so in math and 33 percent in science.

The prior school year, 2017-18, 45 percent of students scored at least proficient in reading, while 38 percent did so in math and 37 percent in science.

State schools Superintendent Steve Paine deferred questions about the scores to a spokeswoman, who had already fielded questions from reporters. He did step out of Thursday’s state Board of Education meeting to talk to MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval.

“There’s more good news in terms of where districts were and how they’re improving than there is bad news,” Paine said on that radio program. After mentioning math scores, he said the state this year is maybe a 2-8 football team rather than a 0-10 one. …

