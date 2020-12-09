by JoAnn Snoderly, The Exponent Telegram

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — For the health-care workers at Grafton City Hospital, a delivery of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies from a Virginia teen brought some optimism months into the pandemic.

Since March, 16-year-old McLean, Virginia, native T.J. Kim has been flying donated personal protective equipment and other supplies to rural hospitals across Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and now West Virginia.

He calls the effort Operation SOS — Supplies Over Skies.

On Tuesday, Kim made his 21st drop, this time at North Central West Virginia Airport, to unload his biggest haul yet — over 5,400 pieces of equipment including 400 surgical masks, 400 KF94 surgical respirator masks, 3,000 gloves, 300 hair covers, 300 shoe covers, 100 isolation gowns, 100 face shields and 10 pairs of protective eyewear — all bound for Grafton City Hospital…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/teen-flight-student-delivers-thousands-of-pieces-of-ppe-to-grafton-city-hospital/article_b7903c41-fbbc-574f-a323-b0a2105a0eb8.html