TechConnect WV details state’s cybersecurity dynamics

By Conor Griffith, The Exponent Telegram

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Several of the Mountain State’s various strides and ongoing aspirations to enhance cybersecurity’s job-creating potential were detailed Wednesday morning at a working group meeting of TechConnect West Virginia.

Gathering at the Robert H. Mollohan Building of the I-79 Technology Park, the working group consisted of representatives from state government, the West Virginia National Guard, educational institutions and technology firms with a footprint in the state.

Larry Malone, representing the Charleston Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, said bolstering cybersecurity is more important now than ever, not only as a means of protecting hospital, governmental and bank data from theft, but also as a means of diversifying the state’s economy. …

