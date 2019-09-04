Tearing down structures in Clarksburg, W.Va., in an effort to build community back up

From The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg:

On Thursday, Clarksburg City Council will take steps to declare about 60 structures as “slum and blight.”

From there, those structures can be put on the demolition list and city officials can begin the process of ridding neighborhoods and business districts of unwanted, dilapidated structures.

The actions will continue the city’s ultra-successful demolition program, which has seen about 400 dilapidated structures torn down over the past decade. …

