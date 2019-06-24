Swelling Princeton, W.Va., traffic good sign of area’s rapidly increasing businesses

PRINCETON, W.Va. — With Princeton’s number of businesses rapidly increasing, residents may have noticed an uptake in city traffic.

This traffic, more congested during certain times of the day, can often become quite dense. Around 4:30 or 5 o’clock vehicles may even be at a standstill near Stafford Drive. Though this traffic is much more frequent than in the past, there isn’t one attributable reason.

“As for traffic in and throughout Princeton being heightened, there’s no one specific reason,” city manager Mike Webb said.

The only reason, according to Webb, for this influx in traffic, is due to the increase in business. With business areas being added, such as the Courthouse Square and the Grassroots District, more and more people are being drawn to the area. With economic growth taking place traffic growth is to be expected. Princeton, of course, is welcoming the newcomers as well as the new businesses.

“Over the past year we have had an increase in the number of businesses inside the city open up including new car dealerships, ATV motorsports, bistros, and restaurants, just to name a few,” Webb said. …

