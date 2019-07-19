Suspended Clarksburg, W.Va. city manager files suit against city, council members

By Charles Young for The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A lawsuit filed Thursday by suspended Clarksburg City Manager Martin Howe seeks his reinstatement, plus compensatory damages and fines from Mayor Ryan Kennedy, Vice Mayor James Marino and City Council member Lillie Scott-Junkins.

The filing also seeks a finding that the defendants acted with misconduct and malfeasance — a finding that could be used to try to remove them from office.

Howe also has requested an injunction that would put on hold the effort to suspend him, effectively putting him back on the job while the case progresses. …

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/suspended-clarksburg-wv-city-manager-files-suit-against-city-council/article_8cc75ecb-ca66-585b-b970-c705c961ece6.html