Supreme Court ruling gives residents more say over natural gas drilling

By KATE MISHKIN and KEN WARD JR

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Natural gas producers in West Virginia no longer can drill on one person’s property to reach gas reserves under adjoining or neighboring tracts, the state Supreme Court said Wednesday in a much-anticipated ruling that gives additional leverage to residents struggling with the effects from the booming industry.

In a 5-0 ruling, the justices upheld a lower court ruling and jury verdict against EQT Corp., siding with two Doddridge County residents who had sued the state’s second-largest gas company.

Justice John Hutchison wrote that gas and other mineral companies must obtain permission from surface owners to use their land to reach reserves under other properties.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

