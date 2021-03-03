Summersville, W.Va., and NRGRDA welcome back Fat Eddie’s

Grand reopening event at 10 a.m. Friday

Release from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority:

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. – Fat Eddie’s Hot Dog Stand at the Summersville Dam is back in business for the 2021 season, thanks to new owners, Ashleigh and Josh Wall.

A grand reopening will be held at Fat Eddie’s (2243 Summersville Lake Road, Mt. Nebo) at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) was able to provide some working capital to help finalize the real estate transaction, according to Jina Belcher, executive director.

“The reopening of Fat Eddie’s is a huge deal for several reasons,” said Belcher. “This business has been a long-standing staple for the Summersville community during the past 20 years. Ashleigh and Josh moved back to their hometown of Summersville because they saw the opportunity to continue and expand a thriving small business, which is a great part of the tourism experience in Nicholas County.

Ashley Walls said she and Josh grew up in Summersville but chose to leave the area for several years to pursue their careers. “After being away since 2016 we decided it was time to look for opportunities to move home. In the summer of 2020, we expressed our interest in Fat Eddie’s and were soon after introduced to the previous owners (Christy and Bobby Allman),” she added.

“Immediately after meeting the previous owners we knew this business opportunity was exactly what we were looking for. Christy and Bobby were a true blessing to us. Christy has since been an amazing friend and mentor during this transition. We are grateful for the opportunity to return home and invest in the community we grew up and to continue Christy and Bobby Allman’s legacy at Fat Eddie’s. None of this would be possible without the help of our family and friends. We are lucky to have both of our families here in Summersville to help us get this business ready for opening day. We are looking forward to many great seasons ahead at Fat Eddie’s.”

The Walls moved back to the Summersville area shortly after Thanksgiving in 2020 from Charleston, WV. Prior to their move, Ashleigh worked as an accountant for a large regional accounting firm, Dixon Hughes Goodman, while Josh was a correctional officer at South Central Regional Jail.

The Walls will be joined by Belcher, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer, and others to celebrate the reopening of this establishment. The news media and community are invited to attend the event (masks and social distancing will be required).

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners. Website: https://nrgrda.org/