Suicide rates rising in nation, rising faster in West Virginia

By JoAnn Snoderly, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG — New reports show a continuation of an alarming trend — increasing suicide rates, particularly among adolescents and young adults.

But even in a nation with increasing rates, West Virginia continues to rise in the ranks for rate of deaths by suicide. Nationwide, suicides increased 33 percent from 1999 to 2017, according to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2016, West Virginia ranked 11th in the nation in suicide rate. In 2017, the latest data available, the state ranked eighth, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics. …

