Study recommends against splitting West Virginia DHHR

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – An audit of a massive department dealing with multiple health and social crises in West Virginia parts ways with the desire of lawmakers to split it into two.

Gov. Jim Justice released a report Thursday afternoon looking at the organization and structure of the state Department of Health and Human Resources after vetoing a bill earlier this year that would have divided DHHR into the Department of Health and the Department of Human Resources.

The McChrystal Group, a Virginia-based management services company co-founded by retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, was awarded a $1.08 million contract in June to conduct an organizational assessment and a strategic plan for DHHR.

“I sincerely thank the McChrystal Group for their work on this report, and for their expertise in analyzing this important agency,” Justice said in a statement. “I have the utmost faith in the great West Virginians who are employed by DHHR to rally together as a team and make the necessary changes to be a better organization for our state.” …

