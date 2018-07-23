Study: 1 in 5 WV young adults not working

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One in five of West Virginia’s 18- to 24-year-olds are neither in school, employed nor have a degree beyond high school, according to a new report by WalletHub, a personal finance platform that ranks states on different social matters through number of demographic metrics.

The report, published last week detailing the states with the most at-risk youth, placed West Virginia in a three-way tie for first for the highest percentage of “disconnected youth,” along with Alaska and Louisiana.

The rate of “disconnected youth” was one of 14 indicators WalletHub measured to gauge how each state’s young adults fared – ranking West Virginia fifth among states and Washington, D.C., for the most at-risk youth overall.

