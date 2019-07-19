Stretch of W.Va. highway to see more police patrols

From the Exponent Telegram

WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are set to increase patrols on 3-mile (4.8-kilometer) section of U.S. Route 35 known for deadly crashes.

WSAZ-TV reports there have been six deadly crashes on that stretch of highway in Putnam County since May. Trooper Justin Cavender says speed has been a factor in many of the crashes on the road, adding that it seems like people are ignoring speed limit signs.

Cavender says troopers have issued more than 300 tickets to drivers speeding on the highway since May. …

