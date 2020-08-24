Stonerise Healthcare issues update to community on COVID-19 infections

Monroe County Center supporting aggressive safety measures to stop spread of virus

Release from Stonerise Healthcare:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Following confirmation that two employees and one patient at Stonerise Healthcare’s Springfield Skilled Nursing Center (Monroe County) tested positive for COVID-19, and in accordance with guidance from the State of West Virginia, all Springfield patients and employees were tested this week for the novel coronavirus.

Center-wide testing was completed on Tuesday, August 18. Stonerise has received confirmation that 25 patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As is our standard practice, we are actively updating patients and their families, employees and other care partners as this situation evolves,” Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack said. “Because we recognize the seriousness of this virus and take seriously our role as a healthcare provider and responsible member of the community, we wanted to share this update more broadly. We are coordinating closely with local and state health officials including the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Monroe County Health Department.”

Stonerise is supporting aggressive safety measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the continuation of state-mandated restriction of in-person visitation, use of advanced personal protective equipment, temporary suspension of therapy services and continuing to follow all infection control policies and CDC guidelines.

“We remain focused on protecting our patients and employees,” Pack said. “And we urge community members to help by embracing the safe behaviors needed to assist in stopping the spread of this virus including social distancing, practicing hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing a mask.”

###

About Stonerise Healthcare: Founded in 2009, Stonerise Healthcare LLC offers innovative healthcare solutions to get patients throughout West Virginia and beyond back to health and back to life. The Stonerise Network is a network of transitional support made up of 3,000+ employees. We provide an essential and broad range of care services to 2,000+ patients in Ohio and West Virginia including transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health care, and hospice. Stonerise clinicians meet patients and their loved ones wherever they may be on their care journey and assist them in getting back to health and back to life.



A list of all 17 Transitional Care and Skilled Nursing Centers can be found by visiting: https://stonerisehealthcare.com/clients/.