State Treasurer reunites West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame with over $116,000 worth of unclaimed property

Funds will go toward remodeling organization’s building at Jackson’s Mill

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Agriculture Day at the Legislature, State Treasurer Riley Moore presented an unclaimed property check worth more than $116,000 to representatives from the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame on Thursday, February 8.

“The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall does a tremendous job at recognizing individuals and businesses that have been instrumental in advancing the state’s agriculture and forestry industries over the years,” Treasurer Moore said. “I’m proud my Office had the opportunity to partner with the Hall of Fame to return funds that rightfully belong to the organization.”

Treasurer Moore presented an unclaimed property check worth $116,334.37 to Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt and Richard K. (Dick) Waybright, member and former Treasurer of the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame. The funds were from an investment fund that were turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division.

“The work the Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame does in recognizing those who have contributed to our industries is so important to past and future endeavors,” Leonhardt said. “The money couldn’t have gone to a more deserving organization, and we thank those who worked diligently for years to track the funds down.”

For over 15 years, Waybright has been actively involved in the Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame, where he served as Treasurer for the Hall of Fame and, in 2000, he was recognized for his contributions to the forestry industry in West Virginia.

“We appreciate the State Treasurer’s Office locating our lost funds,” Waybright said. “This money was initially set aside to help with the Hall of Fame’s building program and operations and will be going towards remodeling the organization’s building at Jackson’s Mill.”

The State Treasurer’s Office has more than $400 million worth of unclaimed property listings in its database. Treasurer Moore encourages individuals, businesses and organizations to visit www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov to find out if the Office is holding any money for you.

What is Unclaimed Property?

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. (While the title includes the word “property,” it does not however include real estate.)

West Virginia’s unclaimed property laws protect the public by ensuring money and property owed to them is returned to them, rather than remaining permanently with financial institutions, business associations, governments and other entities. The Treasurer seeks to reunite the unclaimed property, including uncashed paychecks, stocks, or safe deposit box contents, with its owner.

Nationwide, nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every 10 – are estimated to have unclaimed property available for them to claim.

How Can I Find Unclaimed Property in My Name?

West Virginians searching for lost financial assets can go to www.WVUnclaimedProperty.gov. In addition to finding property, the website will also help you track a claim.

A demonstration of how to use the Unclaimed Property search site is available on the Treasury’s YouTube page, at: https://youtu.be/K09yQ7YNKlE.

To search for lost financial assets outside West Virginia, visit www.MissingMoney.com.