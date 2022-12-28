State Senator Ryan Weld seeks to attract veterans to West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. – West Virginia Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld wants to attract more military veterans to live in West Virginia.

West Virginia has traditionally been at the top of the list among states with the highest per capita number of veterans among its residents, but statistics show that number is actually dwindling as today’s returning veterans are finding opportunities elsewhere, according to Weld, R-Brooke.

Weld is chairman of the Senate Military Committee.

“This upcoming session, I plan to introduce a package of bills aimed at attracting vets and returning military members to West Virginia,” he said. “The number in the state has decreased. It is an aging group, and we aren’t attracting as many younger vets back to the state.” …

