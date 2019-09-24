State Sen. Ron Stollings announces candidacy for W.Va. Governor

By Steven Allan Adams, For The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Boone County doctor and state senator has thrown his hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination to be West Virginia’s next governor.

Senator Ron Stollings

Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, filed his precandidacy paperwork Monday morning at the Secretary of State’s office in Charleston to begin fundraising for a run for governor. The candidate filing period for the May 4, 2020, primary starts Jan. 13.

Stollings is a doctor at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, working as a physician for 34 years. He has served in the Senate since 2006, winning re-election to his fourth four-year term in 2018. Before the Republicans took the Senate majority going into 2015, Stollings was chairman of the Health and Human Resources Committee. …

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/09/sen-ron-stollings-announces-candidacy-for-w-va-governor/