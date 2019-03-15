Latest News:
State officials, industry leaders praise Toyota’s increase in WV investments

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

Toyota plans to double its production capacity of hybrid transaxles with the new investment.
(NCWV file photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.  — Industry leaders and lawmakers praised Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s plan to invest in facility upgrades and create new jobs at its Putnam County plant.

On Thursday, Toyota announced a $111 million investment to pay for equipment and facility upgrades at the Buffalo plant. The investment is in anticipation of increased production of hybrid transaxles — from 120,000 a year currently to 240,000 a year starting in 2021.

A total of 123 new jobs will be created at the plant, which currently employs 1,600.

