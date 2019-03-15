State officials, industry leaders praise Toyota’s increase in WV investments

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Industry leaders and lawmakers praised Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s plan to invest in facility upgrades and create new jobs at its Putnam County plant.

On Thursday, Toyota announced a $111 million investment to pay for equipment and facility upgrades at the Buffalo plant. The investment is in anticipation of increased production of hybrid transaxles — from 120,000 a year currently to 240,000 a year starting in 2021.

A total of 123 new jobs will be created at the plant, which currently employs 1,600.

