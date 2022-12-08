Media Advisory: ‘People Over Politics’ virtual panel set for 1 p.m. today

WV & NC Activists and Legal Experts discuss potential for election chaos from Moore v. Harper

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Greenbrier Chapter of the NAACP (Branch #3227) and Race Matters WV have issued the following media advisory and invite media to join the virtual panel at 1 p.m. today.

On Dec. 7, the U.S. Supreme Court heard Moore v. Harper, a redistricting case where North Carolina lawmakers argue state legislatures should have near absolute power to run federal elections without checks and balances from the courts. Moore could make it easier for politicians to restrict the vote, draw rigged maps, and cast doubt on election results.

The Greenbrier Chapter of the NAACP (Branch #3227) and Race Matters WV are hosting a virtual forum to educate West Virginians about the dangers the case poses and its potential to throw our elections into chaos.

Former WV Secretary of State, Natalie Tennant, who is currently serving as a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Resident Fellow, will be serving as the moderator. Faith leaders, community activists and legal experts from West Virginia and North Carolina will provide background on the case, discuss its significance, and its impacts for voting rights and fair courts.

WHO:

Hosts: Greenbrier Chapter NAACP and Race Matters WV

Moderator: Former WV Secretary of State Natalie Tennant

Panelists:

WHAT: A virtual forum to educate West Virginians about the dangers of Moore v. Harper and its potential to throw our elections into chaos.

WHEN: Today – Thursday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m.

