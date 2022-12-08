For second consecutive year, Mister Bee Potato Chips selected ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’

Recognized in WV Living Magazine’s ‘Best of West Virginia’ contest

WV Press Release Sharing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” contest for the second consecutive year. The state’s only potato chip manufacturer won after receiving the most customer votes.

“All of us at Mister Bee are truly thankful for our customers and retail relationships,” said Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee Potato Chips. “Our revitalized manufacturing facility and dedicated staff are allowing us to reach new heights and open new markets for our products, but the stamp of approval from our customers is our greatest achievement.”

Ketelsen said Mister Bee Potato Chips is not resting on its laurels, noting that the company just returned from a successful trade show in Chicago promoting Mister Bee’s capabilities. In October, Mister Bee – in partnership with the West Virginia Hive and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority – created a new chip bag to promote the state’s new national park and preserve and extend distribution to southern West Virginia customers. For the past three years, Mister Bee Potato Chips has also been a major sponsor of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore to show support for active-duty military and Veterans, and in 2019, Mister Bee created a special “Salute Our Military” bag. The small, woman-owned business operating out of Parkersburg since 1951 is now employing 80 people, up from 20 employees when Ketelsen became president.

Readers of the West Virginia Living magazine nominated candidates (companies and products) in 75 diverse categories from July 18 to 31, 2022, and the top nominees, including Mister Bee, moved to the final round for September-October voting. Winners were announced in the magazine’s Winter issue.

# # #About Mister Bee Potato Chips: We were founded in 1951 by Leo and Sara Klein and had our first offices on Mary Street in Parkersburg, W.Va. In November 1962, the company was moved to its location on West Virginia Avenue, where the chips are still made today. Leo Klein and his family operated the business until 2010. Mister Bee now operates as the West Virginia Potato Chip Company and was purchased in 2015 by new owners Mary Anne (Welch) Ketelsen, Douglas Ketelsen, Gregory Barton, and Gregory Reed, along with Mary Maxine Welch. Mister Bee manufactures a variety of flavored potato chips and snacks that are available at retail locations throughout the region and online at www.misterbee.com. An iconic West Virginia brand, Mister Bee Potato Chips are