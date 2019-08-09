W.Va. State Fair is ready to roll out new fare, musical acts, daily midway shows

By Michelle James, Register-Herald of Beckley



FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the last carnival ride packs up, final elephant ear is served and the remaining horse trailer pulls away each year, the digital sign welcoming visitors to the State Fair of West Virginia changes track, beginning a 365-day countdown to the next year.

Chasity Lewis puts together Pappo’s Concession stand at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea this week. The fair began Thursday Aug. 8, and continues through the 17th. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)

And Thursday, the countdown hit zero as the 2019 fair kicked off.

“We’re looking forward to a great week,” state fair CEO Kelly Collins said Wednesday during a busy day of final preparations.

“The food vendors are putting the final decorations on their food stands, the livestock is getting checked in and everybody is getting ready to open up at 9 a.m.,” she said.

From the bright lights and excitement of the carnival midway to the laid back atmosphere in the livestock barns, Collins says the fair offers something for everyone. …

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/a-flaming-hot-cheeto-corndog-state-fair-is-ready-to/article_5d1bd626-e136-588e-81fd-156318e18446.html