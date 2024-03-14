State and national leaders to headline 50th annual West Virginia Mining Symposium March 26-27

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– Featuring local, state, and federal officials as well as industry experts, the West Virginia Coal Association will host the 50th Annual West Virginia Mining Symposium March 26-27 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

Chris Hamilton, president and chief executive officer of the West Virginia Coal Association, said, “The Symposium draws wide participation from all sectors of the mining industry and provides an opportunity for the industry to discuss current domestic and international marketing and production trends, while showcasing new mining and mine safety technologies.”

Hamilton said industry leaders will be joined by a number of featured speakers, to include West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, WV DEP Secretary Harold Ward, WV Public Energy Authority Director Nick Preservati, PSC Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, State Senators’ Randy Smith, Rupie Phillips and Mike Stuart, Delegate Daniel Linville, among other many other dignitaries.

The West Virginia Coal Hall of Fame will induct new members during a dinner on March 26th.

Safety and environmental awards will be presented at noon on both days.

Concurrent with the Mining Symposium, Semco Publishing – publisher of North American Mining Magazine – will hold a coal and energy trade show and exhibit in the North and South Halls of the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center.

Media are encouraged to attend.