State and federal environmental priorities come into focus during West Virginia Center on Climate Change webinar

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — “What now?”

That was the title of a webinar that the West Virginia Center on Climate Change hosted Monday night looking ahead to how state and federal legislators and climate activists will respond to the climate crisis and address environmental concerns.

The webinar’s speakers, state House Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, S&P Global Market Intelligence senior energy policy reporter Molly Christian and Young Evangelicals for Climate Action national organizer and spokesperson Kyle Meyaard-Schaap, focused on political priorities coming into view as the nation moves forward with a new president and newly Democratic-controlled Congress and the state legislative session begins in two weeks.

Hansen outlined several climate-conscious bills that he plans to sponsor in the new legislative session that would build on measures the Legislature took in the last session.

One bill that Hansen said would have bipartisan sponsorship would approve residential solar power purchase agreements to allow third-party developers to build and own solar panels on residential or business properties at little or no upfront cost to them, lowering their power bills…

