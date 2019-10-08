Sparksoft: Up to 100 new tech jobs announced at ribbon cutting in Fairmont, W.Va.

By Eddie Trizzino | Times West Virginian

WHITE HALL – The I-79 Technology Park keeps growing to live up to its name and will be adding 100 new jobs.

Sparksoft CEO Mike Finkel, right, and W.Va. Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, left, cut the ribbon Monday to symbolize the IT firm is open for business in Marion County.

Maryland-based IT firm Sparksoft officially opened its new location in White Hall Monday on NASA Boulevard with a ribbon cutting. While it is adding to the group of other technology-based companies also in the 5000 Building, Sparksoft’s CEO believes the company will also add to the professional workforce in West Virginia.

“We looked at a lot of different places, different areas of Virginia as well as Pennsylvania and a couple other states as well,” said Michael Finkel, CEO of Sparksoft. “Fairmont, from a location perspective seems reasonable, and also we figured there’s a talent pool here; a lot of people graduating from universities, a lot of IT folks we can get our hands on.”

At the ribbon cutting event Monday, Finkel elaborated on his decision to bring the company to West Virginia. The Marion County site becomes the fourth Sparksoft office throughout the country, with representation in four states. He said he is planning to hire at least 100 people to work in the new office, and the area offers opportunity for growth for both his company and West Virginia. …

