South wins sixth consecutive WVGA North-South Junior Matches 

West Virginia Press Association

DANIELS, W.Va. — On March 30, Team South took The Little General Cup for the sixth consecutive year at the 14th annual North-South Junior Team Matches, presented by Little General Stores and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA).

The final score was 12.5 to 11.5, based on a format that included nine holes of scramble play, nine holes of modified alternate shots and nine holes of singles matches. “This was the most closely contested the North/South junior matches have been in a number of years,” said WVGA Director of Junior Golf and Core Services Lucas Ware. “As always, thanks to host professional Kyle Long and The Resort at Glade Springs for their hospitality!”

The 24 players represented the top junior players in West Virginia based on 2023 points. Three players finished with perfect 3-0 records, including Madilyn Buttrey and Lauren Cline, playing for Team North, and Jack Michael, playing for Team South.

The matches took place at The Resort at Glade Springs. The Resort’s Head Golf Pro Kyle Long said, “We pride ourselves on growing the game of golf overall, and especially junior golf, so this is one of the events we most look forward to hosting. We always look forward to this event and the junior tour later this summer.”

Team South included: Stephen McDavid and Jackson Woodburn, Scott Depot; Carson O’Dell, Andrew Johnson and Savannah Hawkins, Hurricane; Jonah Willson, Daniels; Kerri-Anne Cook, Oceana; Sidnea Belville, Ironton, Ohio; Reagan Friel, Marlinton; Will Gruse, Charleston; Alex White, Barboursville; and Jack Michael, Huntington.

Team North included: Argyle Downes and Tommy Evans, Charles Town; Noah Sergent, Elkview; Gabriel Watson, Morgantown; Lauren Cline, Mineral Wells; Madilyn Buttrey, Williamstown; Audrey Kerr, Bridgeport; Brielle Milhoan, Vienna; Caleb Young, Fairmont; Carson Higginbotham, Clarksburg; Grant Roush, Mason; and Campbell Koegler, Wheeling.

“This event is all about the team aspects of golf,” Ware said. “Players getting to know other junior golfers from around the state during one of the most fun weekends of the year is something they’ll remember forever.”

In addition to the presenting sponsor, Little General Stores, team sponsors included Bulldog Creative Services, Muller, Summit Community Bank, Samuel D. O’Dell, DDS, Nick Bibbee of Allstate and Jason Gruse of Edward Jones Investments.

Click here for the leaderboard.

2024 Team North

All participants

Feature image: 2024 Team South