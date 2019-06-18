South Atlantic League All-Star Game: Trio of Power pitchers ready to take the mound tonight

By By Derek Redd Sports editor,Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If West Virginia Power manager David Berg — the skipper of the Northern Division team at Tuesday’s South Atlantic League All-Star Game — wants some quality arms, he has a trio of very familiar players to call on. He sees them every day.

The 2019 SAL All-Star Game is tonight in Charleston, W.Va., with the first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.

Of the four Power players who were named to the 2019 SAL All-Star Game, first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park, three are pitchers. Starter Clay Chandler and relievers Dayeison Arias and Bryan Pall join catcher Jake Anchia on the roster and all three are ready to take the mound if called.

“I think it says a lot about the organization,” Pall said of three Power pitchers dotting the All-Star lineup, “the changes they’ve made in the recent years and our philosophy. …

