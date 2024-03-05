Six winners announced for ‘What Makes You Proud To Be A West Virginia Skilled Worker?’ contest

$12,000 Total Awarded to Six West Virginia Skilled Workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Career Technical Education Day at the Legislature at the State Capitol on Friday, March 1, State Treasurer Riley Moore recognized six winners of his Office’s new Jumpstart Savings Contest for West Virginia tradespeople and vocational students.

“We created this contest to celebrate the vocational students, blue-collar workers, and tradespeople who drive the Mountain State forward.” Treasurer Moore said. “Blue-collar workers are the backbone of our state’s economy. It was an honor to hear from passionate West Virginians about their fulfilling careers and how they are making a positive impact in their communities.”

Last September, Treasurer Moore launched his Office’s new “What makes YOU proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker?” contest that will award up to $12,000 deposited in a Jumpstart Savings Account to winners who tell the world what makes them proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker. Selected winners will receive $2,000, and one grand prize winner will be awarded $12,000 in career savings.

This year, 12 skilled workers from across the state won prizes in the first Jumpstart Savings Contest.

The six contest winners who received their $2,000 prizes and were recognized by Treasurer Moore and Jumpstart Savings Program Director Andrea Herrick at State Capitol last Friday were:

James Adkins of Milton – Glass-blower

Chloee Barton of Cabin Creek – Cosmetologist

Sara Fry of Huntington – Cosmetologist

Elizabeth Hess of Dunbar – Cosmetologist

Tesa Higginbotham of South Charleston – Welder

Heather McKenna of Barboursville – Glass-blower

Each of the contest winners and the grand prize winner will be announced during regional presentations conducted by the State Treasurer’s Office in the coming weeks.

The Jumpstart Savings Program allows individuals who wish to pursue a wide range of skilled vocations or trades to save money and enjoy certain state income tax benefits. Individuals can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart Savings Account that will be eligible for a state income tax deduction.

“My experience working as a welder inspired me to launch the nation’s first Jumpstart Savings Program to remove barriers and make it easier for West Virginians to enter the skilled trades,” Treasurer Moore said.

Jumpstart Savings Account funds can be used to pay for tools, equipment, supplies, and other business costs, and those funds used on qualified expenses can also be eligible for additional state tax benefits.

Additionally, the program provides an “Ignite Incentive” for certain individuals who open accounts. The state provides a $100 seed contribution when an account’s designated beneficiary is under the age of 18 or when an account is opened within 180 days of the designated beneficiary enrolling in a qualifying apprenticeship or educational program.

More information about the program and contest are available at www.wvjumpstart.com.