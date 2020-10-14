Shut down ‘indefinitely’ on Sept. 2, county bars allowed to reopen in Monongalia County

By William Dean

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monongalia County’s bars would be allowed to open today with restrictions such as 50 percent capacity, proper social distancing, mandatory mask wearing when not eating or drinking and no dancing.

However, at Monday’s daily press conference — the day before bars are set to reopen — Justice did not offer any additional guidance.

“He is setting us up for failure without giving businesses adequate notice,” a manager for Baby Squirrels Saloon said. “Without knowing what the guidelines and rules will be for tomorrow, I am not sure of what’s changing besides food requirement.”

After being ordered to close for an extended period starting in July, bars were briefly reopened in September only to be closed “indefinitely” on Sept. 2…

