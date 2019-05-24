Shinnston, W.Va., to benefit from trail system’s economic impact

By Michael Lemley, The Exponent Telegram

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A trail system is emerging which will greatly impact economic growth in Shinnston. Upon completion, over 180 miles of trail will connect Pittsburgh to Parkersburg, with a portion of it passing through Shinnston.

Complete with shopping, dining and lodging, the infrastructure and location of the Harrison County community sets it up perfectly to become a certified Trail Town. Engineers are working on construction plans to complete drainage and surface improvements to the West Fork Trail this year, including resurfacing and installing bathrooms.

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, along with the Brownfields Assistance Center, is working on the next phase of the project, which will connect the five-mile stretch from the Sue Ann Miller Trailhead to Spelter. …

