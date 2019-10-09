Shinnston, W.Va., Home Rule measures, including sales tax, on the table

By JoAnn Snoderly, The Exponent Telegram

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — The city of Shinnston will soon vote on an ordinance that would increase the sales tax in the city while reducing the business and occupation tax and eliminating the manufacturing tax.

The proposed ordinance would implement a 1 percent sales tax on all items that are subject to the state sales tax, according to City Manager Chad Edwards. At the same time, the B&O tax in the city would be reduced by 6 percent and the manufacturing tax would be eliminated, he said.

Officials believe the changes would increase city revenues by approximately $121,660. That estimate does not include proceeds that would come to the city from online sales, Edwards said. …

