Shepherd University freezes tuition for 2020-2021 academic year, approves tobacco-free campus

From The Journal of Martinsburg, W.Va.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Shepherd University Board of Governors have approved to freeze tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year Friday.

The Shepherd University Board of Governors approved the resolution to hold tuition and other required enrollment fees to current year levels, according to a statement released by the University

The move was made to allow Shepherd to provide financial relief to current students while remaining competitive in the recruitment of new students.

“Shepherd is on track to meet the board’s financial target even as the institution is faced with the nationwide decline in traditional-age students and an impending 4.6% cut from the full-year state appropriation,” said Shepherd President Mary J.C. Hendrix. …

