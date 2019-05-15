Shenandoah Hotel renovation project granted special exception by Martinsburg, W.Va., zoning board

By Matt Welch, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The next step in an effort to renovate and repurpose a historic hotel was approved by the Martinsburg Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday during a special meeting.

The zoning board on Tuesday approved a special exception application pursuant to Martinsburg Zoning Ordinance Section 560 Table of Zoning District Uses to allow multi-family dwellings in the Downtown Business District to renovate the Shenandoah Hotel.

Erik Wishneff, the project developer for the Shenandoah Hotel project, has proposed a $7.3 million plan to turn the four upper four floors of the historic structure at 100 W. Martin St. downtown into about 40 apartment and about 10,000 square feet of leasable retail, office and restaurant space. …

