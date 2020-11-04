Shelley Moore Capito wins reelection to U.S. Senate

by Brad McElhinny

THE DOMINION POST

MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Shelley Moore Capito won her reelection bid to the U.S. Senate, according to The Associated Press.

“I’m humbled and thrilled and grateful to West Virginia and eager to go back to work,” Capito said during MetroNews’ Election Night coverage.

The race was called right after West Virginia polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Media organizations such as Fox News also called this race right away.



Just before 10 p.m., with 66% of the votes in, Capito had 387,100 (69%) votes to Paula Jean Swearengin’s 157,510 (28%). All numbers are unofficial.

The three Republican incumbents in West Virginia’s congressional delegation — David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller — also were projected as winners by MetroNews…

