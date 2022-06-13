SEVA announces Omnis Building Technologies to help advance the development of SunPark

WV Press Release Sharing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Omnis Building Technologies (OBT), an industry leader in revolutionizing building materials and the future of economical, sustainable and eco-friendly housing, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SEVA. Omnis Building Technologies has initiated a plan to expand its operations in SunPark, an extension of Rock Creek Development as referenced by previous and current administrations in Boone and Lincoln counties, West Virginia.

Officials said Seva has made an exclusive commitment to Omnis Building Technologies (OBT) for the purchase of chalets and villas to support the hospitality requirements of the SunPark development. OBT is a housing building manufacturer of affordable, high-quality, energy efficient homes. OBT has agreed to locate its $50 million carbon-based graphite foam production facility in the SunPark Industrial Park.

You don’t have to search far into the recent past to find information related to Omnis Building Technologies (OBT) or Seva, Inc. (Seva). As a matter of fact, it was only four months ago that OBT, housing material manufacturer committed to build a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility in Bluefield, W.Va.

The project which is expected to create 150 to 300 jobs is progressing. According to Jonathan Hodson, President of OBT “locating in West Virginia satisfies OBT’s mission of providing family-sustaining jobs through the manufacturing of affordable, high-quality, energy-efficient homes.”

Fast forward to April, 2022, and another industry leading company Seva, Inc. (Seva) announced their commitment to southern West Virginia. Under the leadership of Devanna Corley, President, plans were unveiled to redevelop the former Hobet Mine in Boone and Lincoln counties.

Their estimated investment of $352 million will transform the former coal field into West Virginia’s largest solar farm and a tourist destination. SunPark, a 3,000-acre solar park that includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism, and hospitality venues. SunPark will create new high-paying jobs and improve the quality of life for all West Virginians, working together to make this project an epicenter for economic empowerment.

The vision of SunPark goes beyond the solar array and tourism to develop an industrial park and establish much needed rental housing in support of the Hatfield McCoy Trail system, hence the relationship between OBT and Seva materialized.

The initial introduction of Seva to OBT was spearheaded by Governor Justice’s cabinet members, specifically Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of Tourism. A brief overview of the product and understanding of the investment in Bluefield sparked the interest of Mrs. Corley and the Seva team and resulted in a series of meetings and a formal visit to the original OBT factory in Santa Barbara, California.

It did not take much convincing of either party to arrive at the similarity of missions and the desire to build business and create jobs in the mountain state. Seva has made an exclusive commitment to OBT for the purchase of chalets and villas to support the hospitality requirements of the SunPark development.

The initial plan requires 40 units with an estimated expansion of approximately 160 additional units. Further, Seva is committed to using OBT Concrete Insulated Building Technology (CIBU) products exclusively on the SunPark site, where appropriate. Additionally, Seva plans to use OBT CIBU units for mass development in four additional states.

As a commitment to Seva, OBT has agreed to locate its carbon-based graphite foam production facility in the SunPark Industrial Park. This $50M facility will produce a much-needed filament component of the high performance CIBU panels and will create 100-200 high paying jobs. Further, OBT believes their facility will require 200 MW of electrical power further diversifying the need for renewable sources.

According to Jonathan Hodson, “the SunPark location is perfect for OBT. Upon my visit to the SunPark site, I quickly realized the vision set forth by Mrs. Corley and the Seva team to diversify the economy of southern West Virginia. The property is beautiful and with the commitment of the State of West Virginia and Governor Justice to build the road and assist with the much-needed infrastructure, the SunPark Industrial Park will thrive for decades to come.”

“Seva is a company built on successful ventures and long-term partnerships. Our commitment to OBT is a win-win for Appalachia. We are thrilled with OBT’s selection of SunPark for the placement of the carbon production factory. The synergies between Seva and OBT will transform the energy and building sectors and revolutionize the way we undertake economic development projects in West Virginia and beyond,” said Devanna Corley.

“It’s another day where we have another major development project to announce – it’s truly wonderful news for our people,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. “I had the honor of announcing Omnis’ investment in West Virginia during my State of the State Address, and I honestly believe that it’s one of the most significant and exciting projects we have going in our state right now. Not only are they about to bring hundreds of new jobs into the state, but they’re also bringing an idea that could revolutionize the way people live across the country and even the world. Omnis and SEVA are leaders in their respective industries and, by coming together, they’re assuring southern West Virginia’s future is bright.”

“I am impressed with the Seva and OBT team, they are delivering well beyond our expectation to positively impact the lives of many in a very short period of time,” said Boone County EDA Director Kris Mitchell. “We are gaining momentum on the years lost and transforming our region.”

Much has transpired over 90 days and according to OBT and Seva, there is no limit to their combined capabilities. The vision of creating a new economy in West Virginia is under construction and moving at warp speed. OBT is expected to roll out the first CIBU housing units within 30 to 60 days and Seva is happy to report that they have a plan for the strategic placement in and around West Virginia.

About SEVA WV

SEVA WV is the developer of the 4,507 acre site formerly known as Hobet mining site located in Boone and Lincoln Counties in WV. SunPark will utilize 3,000 acres anchored by the state’s largest solar farm. The multi-phase plan includes industrial and commercial development, an educational experience, tourism & hospitality venues that work together to make this project an epicenter for economic development creating new high-paying jobs and improving the quality of life for all West Virginians. Savion, a utility-scale solar developer based in Kansas City, MO, leads the development of the SunPark solar farm. For more information, visit: https://www.sevaworks.net

About Omnis Building Technologies

Omnis Building Technologies is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped then assembled onsite to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, these patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days. The homes are self-sustainable, generating their own water and electricity. Omnis Building Technologies is revolutionizing the industry of residential construction. By breaking the mold of traditional engineering, manufacturing and distribution the company is meeting and exceeding the growing demand of affordable housing in a practical and sustainable way. For more information, visit: https://www.omnistech.com