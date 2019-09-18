Senators Capito, Manchin announce $6 Million for W.Va. home visiting program

Release from the Senator Capito:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a grant of $6,031,476 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“This program allows expecting mothers and at-risk families to receive support from health, child development, and social services professionals,” Senator Capito said. “By preparing parents with the skills they need to successfully raise a healthy family, we’re working to stop cycles of trauma, neglect, and abuse. Having to balance working and raising a family is tough, and I want to make sure we give West Virginia families every chance to thrive.”

“West Virginia mothers and children deserve the best care possible, which is why as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am proud to see HRSA investing in our communities through this funding. When we invest in our future generations through programs like MIECHV, we are ensuring the success of generations to come,” Senator Manchin said.