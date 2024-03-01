Senator Ryan Weld, Vet the Vote team up to recruit veterans and families to be poll workers

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, today announced a partnership with the non-profit organization Vet the Vote to encourage West Virginia’s veterans and their families to volunteer as poll workers in this year’s elections.



West Virginia will need more than 8,400 volunteer poll workers to carry out both this year’s Primary and General elections. By appealing to West Virginia’s veteran community, this initiative hopes to ease the burden on the State’s county clerks as they seek to find a sufficient number of poll workers this year.



“Without a doubt, veterans are the most trusted demographic in the nation. And we can think of no better group to step up and help solve our election volunteer shortage,” Weld said. “We are asking our veterans to serve once again and help ensure that all West Virginians who are able to vote in this year’s election can.”

Dan Vallone, a veteran of the U.S Army and Director of Vet the Vote, said that the state’s veterans and military families have always stepped forward to serve their communities.

“As trusted members of the community with a deep commitment to service, veterans and military families can play a unique role in addressing the urgent need for poll workers here in West Virginia and across the country,” Vallone said. “And by encouraging them to answer this call, we hope to forge a new tradition of patriotic civic engagement among veterans and military families.”

The West Virginia County Clerks Association has stepped up to assist with the Vet the Vote effort to ensure participation in each of the state’s 55 counties. Lewis County Clerk Cindy Rowan, who serves as the Association’s president, said several members have family who are veterans, and she is hopeful they can assist with spreading the word.

“We think our veterans, who know how important public service is, will make great poll workers,” Rowan said.

Senator Weld, who is also chairman of the Senate Military Committee, is the lead sponsor of Senate Resolution 61, Encouraging WV military veterans to volunteer as election workers in 2024 statewide elections. The resolution highlights the critical skills veterans bring to the administration of elections and that their participation as poll workers will help continue our citizens’ strong sense of confidence in the electoral process.

To volunteer as a poll worker in the May 14 Primary, please stop by the elections office of your county clerk before poll worker training classes begin on April 15.