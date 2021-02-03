By Phil Kabler Staff, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a new supermajority, West Virginia Senate Republicans plan to roll out 125 key bills for the 2021 regular session.

The bills would run the gamut of the national GOP playbook, including tax cuts, rollback of regulations and professional licensing requirements, expansion of charter schools and the imposition of new restrictions on gubernatorial and judicial powers.

New Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, told a virtual version of the annual West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead on Tuesday that all tax cuts — including a proposed phase-out of the state personal income tax — will be “revenue neutral.”

“There is no way you can take $2.1 billion of personal income tax and eliminate it in one year,” he said, citing the amount of revenue the tax — the largest component of the state’s $4.7 billion general revenue budget — brings in each year…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/senate-leaders-plan-aggressive-agenda-of-tax-cuts-regulatory-and-licensing-rollbacks-and-more/article_486316a2-b948-59fd-83f3-5e06c84e70b8.html