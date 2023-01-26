Senate bill would change frequency of West Virginia vehicle inspections

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State residents may see some relief in how often they need to get their vehicles inspected.

After many previous attempts to change the requirement to get an inspection sticker each year, a bill is advancing to have inspections once every two years.

Senate Bill 254 was on its first reading Wednesday.

The bill says that the “Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police shall require that every motor vehicle, trailer, semitrailer, and pole trailer registered in this state be inspected once every two years and that an official certificate of inspection and approval be obtained for each vehicle.”

Another change is that a fee of no more than $19 may be charged for an inspection and any necessary headlight adjustment to proper focus. That is up from $14…

