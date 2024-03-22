Senate Appropriations Committee releases Capito FY2024 Labor-HHS Bill as part of funding package

Legislation includes significant West Virginia wins, while spending less money than last year’s bill and maintaining all legacy riders that have been in place for multiple years

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – The Senate Appropriations Committee, on March 21, released legislation, a large portion of which was authored by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies (Labor-HHS), to fund the Health and Human Services (HHS), Education, and Labor departments for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024. The Labor-HHS title of the funding bill provides investments in biomedical research, childcare, early childhood education, and increased support for mental health care and substance use disorder prevention and treatment as well as resources for research at institutions of higher learning in West Virginia and improved facilities at numerous West Virginia medical facilities.

“This bill that I helped author is the second largest among all the appropriations bills considered by Congress. It addresses the work of the Departments of HHS, Education, and Labor and other agencies in the most fiscally responsible way we can in this time of divided government,” Ranking Member Capito said. “Within HHS, this legislation makes meaningful investments for opioid and Alzheimer research and care, as well as research priorities within NIH and CDC. Additionally, in working with entities across West Virginia, I am excited to be able to fund projects at universities, hospitals, recovery centers to expand treatment capabilities, improve structures, and develop or expand workforce capabilities. Overall, this legislation spends less money than the prior year and maintains all legacy provisions that have been a part of this legislation for many years. I thank Vice Chair Susan Collins, Chair Patty Murray, and Chair Tammy Baldwin for their partnership in helping craft this important legislation and I look forward to swiftly passing it on the Senate floor soon.”

West Virginia priorities : Ranking Member Capito was able to ensure many items important to West Virginia were in the package, including resources for opioid and Alzheimer’s research and care, rural health programs, and the Childhood Cancer STAR Act. Also included in the bill is support for projects at universities, hospitals, recovery centers to expand treatment capabilities, improve structures, and develop or expand workforce capabilities.

Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects : Within the Labor-HHS bill, Senator Capito secured $128,323,000 in direct spending measures for 64 initiatives and projects across West Virginia. These CDS awards were authored by Senator Capito after having consulted with entities and organizations across West Virginia.

BILL HIGHLIGHTS:

· National Institutes of Health: $48.2 billion (excluding CURES Act funding), an increase of $300 million for biomedical research investments:

o Cancer: $120 million increase for the National Cancer Institute and provides full funding for the Childhood Cancer STAR Act.

o Alzheimer’s: $100 million increase for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias research, with increases of $10 million for National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke ($2.604 billion) and $90 million for National Institute on Aging ($4.508 billion).

o Mental Health: $2.188 billion for National Institute of Mental Health, a $75 million increase for enhanced investments in mental health research.

o Diabetes: $2.311 billion for National Institutes of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, a $10 million increase for diabetes research.

o Palliative Care: $12.5 million for palliative care research within National Institute on Aging.

o Minority Health: $534.4 million for National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, a $10 million increase.

o Opioids: $640.6 million for the Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative, a $5 million increase.

Provides $407 million of CURES funding, including $172 million for the BRAIN Initiative and $235 million for the All of Us precision medicine initiative, for total NIH funding of $48.6 billion.

· Opioid Epidemic: $4.95 billion for improving prevention, treatment, and recovery services. Funding will support the workforce, especially in rural communities, and research for critical needs, such as funding alternative pain medications. Drug overdose deaths are estimated to have exceeded 110,000 in 2023.

· Mental Health: $5.3 billion for mental health research, treatment, and prevention, including:

o SAMHSA Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 9-8-8: $519.6 million, an increase of $18 million.

o Mental Health Block Grant: $1 billion.

o Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics: $385 million.

o Department of Education school-based mental health grants: $174 million.

· HHS Preparedness: $3.6 billion for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, an increase of $25 million, including $10 million to support domestic capabilities, and a $65 million increase for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

· Aging and Disability Resources: More than $2.5 billion in critical services and supports for older Americans and individuals with disabilities.

· Early Education: The bill includes a total increase of $1 billion for early education programs, including:

o Child Care and Development Block Grant: $8.7 billion, an increase of $975 million.

o Head Start: $12.3 billion, an increase of $275 million.

· K-12 Formula Grants: $18.4 billion for Title I Grants to Local Educational Agencies, an increase of $20 million, and $14.2 billion for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act Grants to States, an increase of $20 million.

· Career and Technical Education (CTE): $1.44 billion for CTE State Grants, an increase of $10 million.

· Apprenticeship Funding: $285 million to support the apprenticeship grant program.

· Pell Maximum Award: Includes a maximum Pell Grant award of $7,395 for the 2024-2025 school year.

· Corporation for Public Broadcasting: $535 million in advance funding for FY2026. The bill also provides $60 million for the public broadcasting interconnection system.

· Maintains Legacy Riders: Maintains all long-standing riders, including Hyde and Hyde-Weldon conscience protections, needle exchange prohibition, National Labor Relations Board electronic voting prohibition, and the Dickey Amendment that prohibits federal funds to promote gun control.

Senator Capito, who also serves as vice chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, spoke about the Labor-HHS bill during a leadership press conference on Tuesday. You can watch her remarks here.