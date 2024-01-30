Sen. Mike Caputo would fund employees’ PEIA contribution with cannabis proceeds

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Mike Caputo (D, Marion) has introduced a bill to the state Senate that, should recreational cannabis be legalized in the state, would use revenue from its sale to fund the employee share of their Public Employee Insurance Agency (PEIA) plan.

“One of the best things we can offer state employees is a good insurance plan,” said Caputo. “I’ve never heard of anybody turning down free insurance as part of their compensation for a hard day’s work.”

The PEIA state fund is projected to have a $6M deficit in FY 2025, a problem which the current Legislative leadership has tried to fix by increasing the amount employees owe for their share of insurance coverage. “They raised what public servants have to pay for insurance, gave a state pay raise, and called it even—but then they kicked spouses off the coverage unless people paid a hefty fee. I want to reduce the burden on our workers,” said Caputo.

Even if passed, this bill would not take effect unless the Legislature legalizes recreational use cannabis. However, the minority members of both the House and the Senate have submitted bills calling for the voters to decide this issue with a ballot measure. “It is my sincere hope that Leadership will place these issues on a committee agenda and allow us to have a real conversation about it,” said Caputo.

Caputo’s bill, SB 585, was double referenced to the Banking & Insurance and Finance Committees.