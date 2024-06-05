Secretary of State reports 1,157 new WV business registrations in May 2024

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,157 new businesses statewide during the month of May, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Lewis County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 20 new business registrations, a 2.02% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Hardy, Lincoln, Logan and Raleigh County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

1. Lewis County – 2.02% growth.

2. Hardy County – 1.79% growth.

3. Lincoln County – 1.69% growth.

4. Logan County – 1.67% growth.

5. Raleigh County – 1.65% growth.

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in May include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

1. Kanawha County – 115 new registrations.

2. Berkeley County – 101 new registrations.

3. Monongalia County – 79 new registrations.

4. Raleigh County – 77 new registrations.

5. Cabell County – 60 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,721 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. Summers County led all 55 counties with an 18.35% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.