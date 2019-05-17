Search ends: Police arrest mother’s boyfriend for murder in death of missing Berkeley Springs teen

From The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer has announced his investigative team believes they have found the body of missing Berkeley Springs teen Riley Crossman along a steep hillside in Berkeley County.

Officers arrested Andy J. McCauley Jr., 41, for the murder of Crossman, 15, on Thursday, May 16. McCauley was the boyfriend of Crossman’s mother, Chantel Oakley.

Read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2019/05/16/police-arrest-mothers-boyfriend-for-murder-in-riley-crossman-disappearance-case/