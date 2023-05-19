Scott Perry of Lowell, Ohio, ,takes second WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Little Creek

WV Press Association

Scott Perry of Lowell, Ohio, shot his second Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Thursday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Little Creek Golf Course in South Charleston with a three under par 67.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 65 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Perry winning the Silver Gross and Net categories, other winners today were:

Senior Gross and Net: Harold Payne of Hurricane;

Gold Gross: Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg;

Gold Net: Steve Rabel of Hurricane; and

Diamond Gross and Net: Bob White of Hurricane.



Other highlights of the day saw: four birdies for Thomas Williams of Bridgeport and three birdies each for Payne and David Corbin of Charleston in the Senior Division; five birdies for Perry and three for Bart Willis of Logan in the Silver Division; three birdies for Bob Gray of Barboursville and two birdies each for Christiansen, Rabel and Ralph Wright of Clendenin in the Gold Division; and three birdies each in the Diamond Division for White and James McKnight of West Columbia.

“This is our first event in several years, so it’s great to be hosting again. The Senior Series is the perfect event for us,” said Little Creek’s Manager Jeff Burnette. “The greens are in great condition and the Bermuda grass fairways are coming on.”

“The players had beautiful weather and a great day at Little Creek Golf Course,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware.





The Senior Series is back in action Monday, June 5, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. For more information please visit wvga.org.