Schools in Raleigh County, W.Va., awarded for recycling efforts

By Jordan Nelson, The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Schools in Raleigh County recycled 374.8 tons of material during the 2018-19 school year, and they were awarded for their achievements Wednesday with several prizes from the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA).

The RCSWS started the School Recycling Program in Fall 2001. During the 2001-02 school year, 11 schools recycled 47 tons of recyclables. Now, 17 years later, 36 schools participate and have a recycling bin located on their property dedicated to recyclables.

Since 2001, a total of 6,026 tons of materials have been recycled through the program, including 748,040 pounds of paper and cardboard, and 1,740 pounds of aluminum. Participating schools have earned nearly $231,998 overall for their recycling efforts since the program began. …

