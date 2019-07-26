School bus will be filled with supplies for various schools in Berkeley Co., W.Va.

By Eve Larsh for The Journal of Martinsburg, W.Va.

Kay Lewis organized Help Us Fill That Bus, an event that fills a bus with donated school supplies to schools in Berkeley County. Submitted photo

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Various schools in Berkeley County are about to receive a bus load of what students need for school.

Help Us Fill That Bus, an event where a bus is filled with donated school supplies and given to schools, will take place at the Spring Mills WalMart on Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. Participating schools include Burke Street Elementary, Winchester Avenue Elementary and Faith Christian Academy, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle.

This is the first year for Help Us Fill That Bus, something that Kay Lewis, State Farm agent and organizer of the event, has been wanting to see happen for a long time. …

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/school-bus-will-be-filled-with-supplies-for-various-schools/article_197ab503-cf3d-531a-8e34-6026dc8e9bd7.html