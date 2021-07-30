Scaled-down West Virginia Hot Dog Festival promises to be fun for whole family

By Luke Creasy, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — One of the Tri-State’s tastiest traditions will take over downtown Huntington on Saturday.

The 16th annual iHeartRadio West Virginia Hot Dog Festival will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Pullman Square downtown, featuring live music, games for the whole family and hot dog vendors from across the state.

The event makes its return after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it won’t be performed on as grand a scale as in years past, one organizer said.

“It takes a long time to plan an event of this scale, and when we started planning we weren’t quite fully open yet. So we got to thinking what a scaled-down West Virginia Hot Dog Festival would look like, and that’s what we’re doing,” WTCR’s Judy Eaton said…

