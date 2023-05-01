Save The Date: WV Press Association 2023 Convention set for Aug. 11-12 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association has announced the dates for its 2023 convention, which will be held at the Four Points by Sheraton in Charleston.

WVPA Executive Director Don Smith said the association’s convention will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12, is announcing the dates and will release more details and registration links later this month.

“The West Virginia Press Association’s annual convention is the largest gathering of media in the state. With training seminars, featured speakers, policy discussions, awards presentations, networking and fun, it’s the one media event each year you can’t afford to miss,” Smith said.

Smith encourages everyone to watch the convention video: “You can’t afford to miss it.”