Save the Date: Facing Hunger Italiano Festival scheduled for Aug. 17

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Plans for the return of the annual Facing Hunger Italiano Festival are now underway.

This fundraising event, scheduled for Aug. 17 in downtown Huntington, will support the Facing Hunger Foodbank, a private, non-profit, charitable organization founded in 1983. The organization serves residents in Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia as well as locations in eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

Following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers are working to make the upcoming festival the best yet.

For more information, or to become an event sponsor, contact Liz Watson at [email protected].