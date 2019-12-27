Sally Matz Susman: A leader who never asked permission

By Jessica Farrish, THE REGISTER-HERALD

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Friends and family of Sally Matz Susman on Tuesday remembered a woman whose vision, determination and drive protected the underdog and led West Virginia forward.

Susman, 89, died around 8 p.m. Monday at Charleston Area Medical Center, her son Thomas Susman confirmed on Monday.

Her granddaughter, Jennifer Susman, found a mentor in her firebrand grandmother.

“She could do anything she put her mind to,” Jennifer said. “She never asked for permission. She was ahead of her time and had a fighting spirit like no other. She was a public servant, an entrepreneur, a journalist, and, to me, she was a hero.”

Susman was a former Democratic state legislator, media notable and financier. She was a champion of students and teachers and served on the Raleigh County Board of Education school board twice. …

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/susman-a-leader-who-never-asked-permission/article_47e19e71-f2d8-52ed-9b09-983376b1b283.html