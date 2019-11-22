Salem University, Pierpont Community and Technical College sign working agreement to assist students

By Eddie Trizzino | Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT – Salem University is making an offer to graduates of Pierpont Community and Technical College.

The universities’ presidents signed an agreement Thursday to decrease tuition for Pierpont graduates who go on to enroll at Salem.

“The agreement is about student opportunity,” said Dan Finuf, president of Salem. “We have reduced the cost of our tuition by nearly 50 percent specific to graduates of this college.

Pierpont Community and Technical College President Johnny Moore, left, and Salem University President Dan Finuf sign an articulation agreement between the two schools on Thursday. Photo By Eddie Trizzino

“And we would not invest in that if we didn’t feel this was a great opportunity, a great partnership and a win for both.”

Finuf signed an articulation agreement alongside Pierpont President Johnny Moore Thursday to create the tuition decrease and partnership. Through the partnership, students who transfer from Pierpont to Salem will get to apply their community college credits toward their four-year degree at Salem.

According to Moore, the purpose of making articulation agreements like this one, is to serve students better, because there is no longer such a thing as an average college student.

